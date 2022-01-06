Former Morgan City police chief and FBI agent passes away at 82

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — The Morgan City Police Department announced that former Police Chief Claude James “Jim” Christy, 82, has passed away.

Christy served as the chief of police from 2002 until 2009. Current Police Chief James Blair extended heartfelt condolences to the family on Facebook Wednesday.

According to his obituary, Christy was a Morgan City native who attended Sacred Heart School and LSU, before becoming a Marine Corps officer and an agent and supervisor in Washington, DC, for the FBI. Following three decades with the FBI, Christy headed security for Hill Behan Lumber Co., before becoming police chief.

Visitation was held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, Mo., on Wednesday, Jan. 5. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church led by Father Jay Baker. Following Mass, Jim will be laid to rest with military honors in the Morgan City Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honor Guard and The East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.