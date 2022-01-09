Fatal crash in St. Mary Parish leaves Houston man dead

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Houston man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in St. Mary Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, they were notified a fatal crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on US 90 Frontage Rd. west of LA 317. Investigators found that a man wearing dark clothing was walking in the middle of the westbound lane of the road when he was struck by a 2017 GMC Acadia.

Everardo Perez, 19, of Houston, TX was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Toxicology reports are pending on Perez to determine if he was impaired. The driver of the vehicle was not found to have any impairment after giving a breath sample. Both the driver and a passenger were wearing seatbelts and had no injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.