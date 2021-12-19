Family pays tribute to 18-year-old man killed in “senseless” shooting in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A St. Mary Parish family is still sorting through details about what led to the “senseless” fatal shooting of their 18-year-old rising star.

According to police, Treamell Robertson, Jr., a senior at West St. Mary High School, was found shot to death last Monday (12/13) on Railroad Avenue in Baldwin.

Family members, classmates and people in the small community of Baldwin paid tribute to the young man who they say was energetic and loved life.

At the Sunday event, Unity One Pastor Rev. Tonious Carter asked for the community’s prayers.

“This family will need your prayers. Birthday’s will come, holiday’s will come. Christmas is next week. This family will need you now more than ever to keep them lift them in prayer.”

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is pleading for witnesses to step up and give any information possible.

Detectives did not say what may have led to the shooting.

Services for Robertson will be held Tuesday, December 21 at 11 a.m. at the West St. Mary Civic Center.