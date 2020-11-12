Family of murdered Baldwin teen and activist group to hold protest at police department

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — The family of Quawan “Bobby” Charles, a Baldwin teen who was found murdered in a Loreauville sugarcane field, will be part of a protest Saturday at the Baldwin Police Department, according to an activist group’s press release.

Stand Black bills itself as a “newly formed organization focused on advocacy, equity, and organization of issues facing People of Color.” The organization said it will join the Charles family at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Baldwin Police Department on La. 182 for the protest.

“The eyes of the world are on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Baldwin Police Department due to their gross mishandling of the disappearance and murder of Quawan Charles,” stated the group… These agencies need to be held accountable and their lack of transparency is unacceptable.”