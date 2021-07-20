DOTD projects fully reopening LA 182 bridge by Friday

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Department of Transportation District 3 Public Information Officer Deidra Druilhet has heard the same question over and over again since a disconnected tractor-trailer crashed into the LA 182 guard rails over Berwick Sunday.

“When will it be back open,” she recalled.

Tuesday, DOTD shared the good news. From 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., one lane will open for Westbound traffic only., and from 6 a.m. until 8:30 a.m., that same lane will be open for Eastbound traffic only.

Druilhet explained, “The only alternative to LA 182 of course is the U.S. 90 bridge, and we’re doing a rehab bridge preservation program project on it right now.”

When the crash closed the LA 182 bridge, four out of six lanes closed over the Atchafalaya River. In September of 2019, DOTD began cleaning, painting, and repairing the steel structures of the U.S 90 bridge. That same work is scheduled at the end of the year for LA 182.

“LA 182, that bridge was built in approximately 1933, so it is significantly older,” Druilhet stated.

Metal guard rails are being put in place until a permanent replacement for the concrete guard rails is decided upon. An inspection found no damage beyond to the structure beyond the guard rails and a resident’s home.

“It’s low posted for about 10-15 tons, due to its age and things of that nature, but the bridge is completely functional and completely safe,” Druilhet concluded.

Again, DOTD does home to have this bridge fully reopened Friday. Of course, that is weather permitting.