Cypremort Point evacuating to avoid storm surge trap

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (KLFY) An active hurricane season has forced some coastal Louisiana communities to evacuate three to four times times this year.

People in the heart of the vermilion bay at Cypremort Point are preparing for a storm surge above their heads. That’s what they experienced for Hurricane Laura, but this will be a far more direct hit.

“So, I know one thing. The first thing I learned about crab traps, they don’t make no money sitting on the cement,” explained Virgis Dooley, who has crabbed for years in Vermilion Bay.

Dooley and others who pulled their boats are bringing their profits back to zero, so they don’t lose any traps in the winds and waves of Hurricane Delta. His ship, Elize Jean, had just returned their traps last week after retrieving them for Laura.

“We picked up for that one, and we kind of regrouped for about maybe a month building more traps this that and all to hit it hard. We figured it was probably the time of the year it was over for the hurricane, but I think we cut it too soon,” admitted Dooley.

Dean Verret has helped his friend the last two days pulling 400 traps out the bay. He said the hurricane isn’t a surprise, “Because it’s late in the year. I’ve been here all my life. That last one of the year always seems to affect this area.”

Those who camp on Cypremort Point are under their third evacuation order of 2020.

“We’ve had a lot of experience, and we’re getting better at it, but we just don’t have the energy that we used to have,” said Mike Billeaud, who was loading essentials from his camp onto a trailer and moving what could stay to higher ground.

Mike and his wife Linda Billeaud have dealt with hurricanes on the point for 27 years. While they have friends who choose to stay, they never have.

He shared, “The problem with staying is you run out of electricity, and the road; if it come like last time, the roads going to be flooded.” “And muddy,” added Linda.

The Billeaud’s said the roads could be flooded for 20 miles. “All the way from here to Lydia,” they stated.

Locals said Cypremort Point is usually underwater about half a week, but it could be longer, and it will take heavy machinery to get the mud and marsh off the roads. So, to avoid being trapped like a crab, people are packing up and moving out.

“Who knows with these things,” said Verret. “Can’t take a chance.”