ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A two-vehicle crash on Hwy 90 in St. Mary Parish has shut down both eastbound lanes and partially closed westbound lanes, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). No injuries were reported.

LSP is investigating the crash, which involved an eighteen-wheeler and an SUV. Due to diesel fuel that leaked onto the roadway from the saddlebags of the eighteen-wheeler, the road closure for the clean-up is expected to take several hours.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Visit www.511la.org for route information.