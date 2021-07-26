FRANKLIN, La (KLFY) — The coroner’s office has released the identity of the woman who died after a Franklin man allegedly set her and his nephew on fire in mid-July.

55-year-old Stephanie Joseph was pronounced dead on Sunday, July 25 after former boyfriend Derwin Hamilton set her and his 5-year-old nephew on fire. The 5-year-old boy died on July 13.

Hamilton’s charges are expected to be upgraded from attempted murder to murder for Joseph’s death, according to Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Public Information Officer Ashley Rodrigue.

Hamilton was arrested hours after the incident. According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, he admitted to setting both Joseph and the 5-year-old on fire during an argument about his and Joseph’s relationship ending.