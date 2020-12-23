City of Franklin’s Pocket Park expected completion by middle 2021

(KLFY)- What was once just a vision is now a reality as the beginning features have been added to the Pocket Park in Franklin.



Mayor Eugene Foulcard says, “We wanted to do something nice that the community can be a part of. They have responded well.”



The park will cost about 150 thousand dollars.

Donations from the community will fund the park through brick sales that will be used to build the park.



Special Projects Director, Glenn Todd, adds, “I’m proud to say these are high quality bricks. They will last hundreds of years. People’s grandkids can come and look for family names.”



In the heart of Downtown Franklin, the park will feature a winding brick walking path leading to Bayou Tech, a performing arts stage, and a memorial fountain.



“People can stop and look and be motivated to keep walking. They can come and see local bands play. It will bring people together,” Todd continues.



A memorial park is what Mayor Foulcard envisions it to be.

The stage that sits in the park will be dedicated to Mayci Breaux, the Franklin native who lost her life in 2015 when a gunman opened fire inside the Grand Theatre.



Foulcard explains, “We needed to do something to stamp out gun violence. We have lost too many people.”



Although the park is still in its early stage, Mayor Foulcard says he can see the bigger picture of what the park will mean to the city of Frankin and its residents.



“We hope for peace and serenity. We hope people can see Franklin and be a part of our little community,” Foulcard adds.





