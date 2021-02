CHARENTON, La. (KLFY) — The St. Mary Parish Water & Sewer Commission #4 in Charenton is asking their customers not to leave their faucets dripping during the upcoming freezing weather event.

Residents are being asked to close off their water supply and drain their pipes to prevent them from bursting.

“In the event that your pipes do freeze, please allow ample time for them to defrost before opening your faucets,” stated officials in a press release today.