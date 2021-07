Candlelight vigil planned for 5-year-old set on fire by uncle upset that relationship with woman was ending

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) The five-year-old boy who authorities say died when a man set him and a woman on fire in St. Mary Parish, will be remembered during a candlelight vigil in Verdunville.

The event for Joshua Hamilton is set for Wednesday, July 21 at at 6 p.m. at 430 Prairie Road.

Those who attend are asked to bring a blue balloon which will be released in the kid’s honor.

Hamilton, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was inside a home during a domestic dispute between his uncle and his uncle’s girlfriend.

Authorities say 49-year-old Derwin Hamilton of Franklin admitted he poured liquid on the child and his girlfriend and then lit them both on fire during an argument with the woman about their relationship ending.

Neighbors told KLFY that they saw the woman running out of the burning home on fire and begging for someone to try and help the child.

She remains in a hospital.

Hamilton faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder, according to the La. State Fire Marshal’s Office (LSFMO).