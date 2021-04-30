UPDATE: Berwick, Morgan City men arrested on child sex crimes after multi-agency operation

UPDATE, 11:06 a.m.: St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said his agency has also arrested a Morgan City man in the same sting.

George Arthur Hollibaugh, 69, of Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 8:46 p.m. for indecent behavior with juveniles.

ORIGINAL POST: BERWICK, La. (KLFY) — A Berwick man ended up behind bars after a sex crime operation by several law enforcement agencies.

Chris Anthony Fabre, 53, of Berwick, faces charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He was arrested Thursday at around 8:50 p.m., according to Berwick Police Asst. Chief Jonathan “J.P.” Henry.

The investigation involved the following agencies, according to Henry: Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit, Berwick Police Department, Chitimacha Tribal Police, Morgan City Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations.