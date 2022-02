BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — The Baldwin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing teenager last seen Monday evening, Jan. 31, at around 7 p.m.

Cameron Hawkins, a high school junior, is described as 5’9″ tall and was last seen wearing his West St. Mary High school uniform with black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baldwin Police at (337) 923-4845.