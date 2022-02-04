BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) – The murder investigation of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Baldwin back in December of 2021 has yielded two arrests and a warrant for the suspect.

According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith, Tamika Stewart Bougere, 45 of Baldwin was arrested on Dec. 17 of 2021 and charged with accessory after the fact-2nd degree murder, accessory after the fact-illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and obstruction of justice.

On Jan. 31, Catrina Angelant Druilhet, 42 of Baldwin was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact-murder, obstruction of justice-tampering, and accessory after the fact-illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Detectives have identified the suspect in the shooting as Gerald Joseph Druilhet, Jr., 17 of Baldwin. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest on the charges of 2nd degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Gerald Druilhet, Jr. is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 828-1960. Tips and information can also be submitted on the website at https://www.stmaryso.com/crime-tips. You can remain anonymous.