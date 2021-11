RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff says he will not follow the vaccine mandate from the federal government.

“While I encourage all of our deputies to get vaccinated, I will not follow the vaccine mandate from the federal government” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “We have about 50% of our department fully vaccinated and have had several of our deputies come down with COVID-19 over the last 18 months, with some even hospitalized. With that said, I believe this decision to vaccinate should be left up to the individual. And while I encourage our deputies to get vaccinated, I also respect and support their decision not to.”