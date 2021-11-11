‘Armed and Dangerous’ teen suspect on the run following Morgan City shooting

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) Morgan City police are searching for a teen they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say 19-year-old Keith Garner Jr. is wanted in a shooting that happened Tuesday in the area of Grizzaffi Street where one person suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

With assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Berwick Police Department, police said, investigators executed several search warrants in multiple areas and that Garner Jr. was developed as a suspect.

He is on the run and and considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information that can lead his arrest is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department @ (985)380-4605.