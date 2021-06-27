Anonymous tip leads to arrest of three suspects in Franklin attempted murder

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) An anonymous tip led police in Franklin to arresting three people in connection with the attempted murder of a man on Second Street.

According to Police Chief Morris Beverly, police received an anonymous call in reference to a man wanted by police, 20-year-old J’Trell Connor, who was seen entering a home with long guns.

Beverly said a search warrant was obtained, and with assistance from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jeanerette Marshal’s Office, Chitimacha Tribal Police Department, and Baldwin Police Department, police entered the residence and located Conner and two other people.





(L to R) T. Carson, J. Verrett, J. Conner

A search of the residence also located a handgun, a rifle, illegal narcotics, and paraphernalia, Beverly said.

She said the three suspects were transported to the Franklin Police Department for questioning and that Connor confessed to an incident that occurred June 25 where shots were fired into a home.

Beverly said Connor was arrested on attempted second degree murder, 8 counts, resisting an officer, and illegal use of firearms and dangerous instrumentalities.

Connor was additionally arrested on a warrant dated May 25, 2021, on the charges of attempted second degree murder – 2 counts, criminal damage to property – two counts, and illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality.

19-year-old Tommy Carson Jr. was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact for attempted second degree murder, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, illegal carrying of a weapon, and resisting an officer, Beverly said.

Additionally, she said, 22-year-old JaQuan Verrett was arrested on charges of possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, accessory after the fact to attempted second degree murder, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, and violation of uniformed controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.