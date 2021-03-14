50-year-old Charenton man killed in Sunday morning crash

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) An early morning crash on Highway 87 near Highway 671 in St. Mary Parish took the life of a 50-year-old man from Charenton.

According to State Police, Alvin Joseph Trosclair III was driving east on LA 87 around 12:30 a.m. when for unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off the roadway to the right.

After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned and struck a tree causing Trosclair to be ejected, police said.

He was unrestrained at the time of the crash, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis, police said.

According to Troop I, 10 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths have been investigated so far in 2021.