15-year-old girl reported missing in Amelia

St. Mary Parish

by: Scott Lewis

AMELIA, La. (KLFY) — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing this morning after last been seen at her school bus stop at the intersection of Barrow St. and Calhoun St., according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.

Glendy Marisol Geless, 15, was last seen wearing a white collared shirt, tan pants, a black belt, white shoes and a blue backpack.

She is NOT believed to be in imminent danger at this time, according to Smith.

If you have information on the location of Glendy Marisol Geless, please contact the SMPSO at (337) 828-1960.

