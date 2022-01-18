14-year-old charged for calling in bomb threat to Franklin schools

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested this morning, Jan. 18, and charged after police say she called in a bomb threat to Franklin Jr. High and Franklin Sr. High.

The girl faces charges of terrorizing and communicating false information of planned bombing on a school, according to Police Chief Morris Beverly.

Beverly said the student allegedly called in the threat to Franklin Jr. High at around 7:40 a.m., and officers were made aware of similar bomb threat information circulating on social media. Police later received information on possible threats to Franklin Sr. High. All buildings were deemed clear by police.

Beverly said the 14-year-old was arrested around one hour after the first threat was called in. The girl was booked, processed, and released pending juvenile court matters.