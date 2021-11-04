Woman flagging down drivers in St. Martin Parish struck and killed on I-10

St. Martin Parish, La. (KLFY) A woman flagging down drivers to alert them of her disabled vehicle was struck and killed on I-10 in St. Martin Parish.

Police say it happened late Sunday near mile marker 112.

25-year-old Kelsey K. Baptiste of Baton Rouge was one of seven in a passenger vehicle that became disabled in the left lane of I-10, police said.

Their initial investigation revealed that Baptiste was outside the vehicle attempting to alert approaching traffic.

When she got back inside the car, it was struck and she was ejected, police said.

She was thrown from the vehicle, landed in the right lane and struck again, police said.

Baptiste was transported to a local hospital in critical condition Sunday night and died Wednesday, police said.

Police said the other occupants inside her vehicle jumped over the barrier wall just prior to the crash.

Their injuries range from minor to moderate, police said.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash.