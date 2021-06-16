Water to be shut off in St. Martinville for line repairs

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martinville officials announced that the city will be shutting off the water tonight starting at 10 p.m. as crews make repairs to mains and lines.

Officials said it is unknown how long the repairs will take, though they did confirm that the city will be under a boil order until further notice. Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least a full minute before consumption.

Officials said the water main repairs will take place near the intersection of S. Main and E. Hyacinth St.