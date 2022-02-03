PARKS, La. (KLFY) — “We can’t just be a public official when it’s just election time,” said Parks Mayor Kevin Kately.

Wednesday, Parks City Hall and Kately distributed 100 free at-home COVID testing kits to residents. For those who couldn’t make it, Kately delivered testing kits personally.



One by one, he knocked on each door letting residents know how important their well-being is to him. Kately says as the mayor, it’s his job to pour into the community, even if it means taking out the time to meet them where they are.

“Some people are sick and can’t make it,” said Kately. “We are a small-knit community and it would be a good thing for anybody to do so why not me?”

This isn’t new for the mayor. He says every chance he gets, he finds new ways to build relationships with Parks residents and does whatever he can to put smiles on their faces.

“This is not for news, this is something I do all the time,” said Kately.