Victim’s family speaks out after weekend shooting in St. Martinville: “He was a father, a brother, a son”

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A man is dead and another injured after a St. Martinville shooting late Sunday night.

Just before midnight, a quiet night in the 200 block of Honore Street, became the scene of a homicide.

“When I peeped through the door, he was laying in the street, that boy. After they shot him, he fell down in the street, and boy, the blood. Poor thing, he died right there,” a neighbor remembers.

Police say they found 24-year-old Brandon Kerlegan lying in the road shot to death.

“Pulling up and actually seeing your loved one on the ground dead, lifeless, without a breath. That’s the worst thing,” Brandon’s cousin, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

She says his death was a shock.

“Brandon was a real standup guy. He was a father, a brother, a son,” she added.

A new dad, Brandon leaves behind his newborn daughter. He’s also leaving behind a family with now two huge holes.

“It’s even more devastating being that we lost his brother to gun violence two years ago, so that’s messed up.”

She says Brandon’s 22-year-old brother, Tylon, was killed in a New Iberia shooting two years ago.

The brothers’ family says the senseless shootings must end.

“Put the guns down. There’s more to life than guns. We got to have a better future. We’ve got to do better.”

St. Martinville Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (337) 394-3001.