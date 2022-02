ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A vehicle fire has blocked one lane of traffic westbound on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Cecilia.

State Police said it happened near LA-347 (112) and that the right lane remains blocked.

Public Information Officer Trooper Thomas Gossen said emergency crews are at the scene trying to bring the fire under control.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated.