Two Breaux Bridge residents arrested on multiple drug charges

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges following an investigation that focused on a residence in the 900 block of West Patin Street in Breaux Bridge.

During the execution of the search warrant Tuesday, deputies reportedly found suspected marijuana, suspected MDMA, suspected cocaine, suspected Alprazolam, cash, digital scales, packaging material and a 12-gauge Remington 870 tactical shotgun.

The home was also located within a posted drug-free zone, authorities said. Deputies arrested the following individuals and charged them as follows:

Tommy Nedie, 28, of Breaux Bridge:

Tommy Nedie (SMPSO)

L.A.R.S. 40:966A1; Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana 2 – Counts)

L.A.R.S 40:966C; Possession of Schedule I CDS (MDMA)

L.A.R.S 40:967; Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

L.A.R.S.40:969A; Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam)

L.A.R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

L.A.R.S.40:1023; Distribution of drug paraphernalia

L.A.R.S. 40:981.3; Violation of CDS Law, drug free zone – 8 Counts

L.A.R.S 14:95E; Possession of firearm in the presence of CDS – 4 Counts

L.A.R.S 14:91.13; Use of CDS in the presence of persons under 17 years old 12 -Counts

L.A.R.S 14:26 Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute CDS – 2 Counts

Tonesha Celestine (SMPSO)

Tonesha Celestine, 30, of Breaux Bridge:

L.A.R.S. 40:966A1; Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

L.A.R.S. 40:1041; Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

L.A.R.S. 40:1023; Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia

L.A.R.S. 40:981.3, Violation of CDS Law, drug free zone, 2 – Counts

L.A.R.S. 40:981.13; Use of CDS in the presence of person under 17 years old 3 – Counts

L.A.R.S. 14:26; Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute CDS

Following their arrests, they were both booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, on the above charges. No bond has been set at this time.