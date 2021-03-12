Cousins arrested on drug charges in Breaux Bridge

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A search inside a home in the 1100 block of Armond Joseph Road led narcotics agents to arrest two men on multiple drug charges Thursday.

During the execution of the warrant, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly located 92 pints of Promethazine, Sildenafil, cash, baby bottles containing suspected Promethazine, drug paraphernalia, along with additional items used for the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics.

At the culmination of the investigation, the following individuals were taken into custody.

Hebert Calais, 41, faces charges of:

PWITD schedule V controlled dangerous substances (Promethazine)

Distribution of schedule v controlled dangerous substances (Promethazine)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Distribution of drug paraphernalia

Criminal conspiracy (to distribute Promethazine)

Hebert Calais (St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office)

His bond was set at $25,000.

Dwayne James Calais, 43, faces charges of:

PWITD schedule v controlled dangerous substances (Promethazine)

Distribution of schedule v controlled dangerous substances (Promethazine)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Possession with intent to distribute legend drug (Sildenafil)

Distribution of drug araphernalia

Criminal conspiracy (to distribute Promethazine)

His bond was set at $30,000. At the time of his arrest, Dwayne James Calais was on house arrest in reference to federal drug charges and was wearing an ankle monitoring device, authorities said.

If you suspect illegal drug activity is occurring in your neighborhood, please report it via the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Tip Line (337) 394-2626.