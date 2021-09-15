Two arrested in Henderson for ongoing human trafficking investigation

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) — The Henderson Police Department has made two arrests in a human trafficking investigation that has been ongoing since November of 2020.

Jason Daigle, 51, was charged with human trafficking, distribution of schedule II narcotics (meth), criminal conspiracy, extortion, and obstruction of justice. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Jose Garcia Armenta, 35, was arrested for narcotics-related offenses. He subsequently bonded out of the St Martin Parish Correctional Center. On December 6, 2020, Armenta was again arrested on narcotics trafficking charges and once again booked into the St Martin Parish Correctional Center.

As a result of this ongoing investigation, Armenta was again arrested and charged with the following:

Human trafficking

Distribution of schedule II narcotics (meth)

Criminal conspiracy

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. No additional information is available at this time.