Two 16-year-olds escape from juvenile center in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Authorities are on the hunt for a pair of 16-year-old boys who escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville (ACYSM) Wednesday night, Jan. 19, at around 7:45 p.m.

The two escapees are a 16-year old from the Pointe Coupee area and a 16-year old from the Alexandria area. The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice said it is working with state and local law enforcement to find the two boys. They have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Due to the age of the escapees, personal information is not being released, though full information has been given to law enforcement agencies, said OJJ officials.

A Command Center has been established at ACYSM. The Center will gather, track, and distribute information on the youth to assist in their apprehension.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two youth should contact local law enforcement or the command center at (225) 226-0359 or (225) 224-9207.