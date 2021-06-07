Three women arrested after shooting at Breaux Bridge apartment complex

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Two Lafayette women and a Orange, Tx., woman were arrested Sunday afternoon after shots were allegedly fired at a Breaux Bridge apartment complex on Margaret St., according to police.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

According to Breaux Bridge Police Asst. Chief Terry Latiolais, the suspected vehicle in the shooting was quickly located and pulled over in a traffic stop. Arrest warrants were secured for all three passengers.

Lerneisha Stevenson, 38, of Lafayette, faces the following charges: three counts of assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Markeisha Guidry, 23, of Lafayette, and Marshelle Davis, 23, of Orange, Tx., face identical charges of: three counts of principal to assault by drive-by shooting, principal to aggravated assault with a firearm and principal to aggravated criminal damage to property.

All three were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.