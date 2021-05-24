Third arrest made in killing of St. Martinville teen

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have announced that a third arrest has been made in the October, 2020 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Bradon Kerlegan.

According to Police Chief Rickey Marin, Ja’wayne Pradia, also 18, was initially arrested in Houston on an unrelated charge.

Martin said HPD later learned that Pradia had an active warrant on a murder charge in Louisiana.

He was booked in Houston, and then transported back to Louisiana by St. Martin Parish deputies, Martin said.

Pradia, who was a juvenile when the crime occurred, faces charges of second-degree murder, non-negligent manslaughter, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The first two arrest were twin brothers, Damontae and Davontae Gardner.

Each was charged with second-degree murder.