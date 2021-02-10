Stray bullet almost strikes Head Start student in St. Martinville, school placed on lockdown

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Head Start student was almost struck by a stray bullet in a shooting incident in the 600 block of Theater Street in St. Martinville, according to a Facebook post.

The school was placed on lockdown while police canvass the neighborhood in an attempt to identify and locate the suspect or suspects.

The situation seemed to involve shooters in two different cars shooting back and forth at one another.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call St. Martinville Police at (337) 394-3001.