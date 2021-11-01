State Police: Breaux Bridge man who fled home after stabbing wife located on I-10 in Calcasieu Parish

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)–A Breaux Bridge man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his wife at their home and then fled the area heading west.

According to State Police, 60-year-old Robert Lee Williams of Breaux Bridge was located around 9:30 a.m. Monday traveling on I-10 in Calcasieu Parish.

He was stopped and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Williams was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and is awaiting extradition back to St. Martin Parish to face charges, police said.

The victim’s identity and condition are unknown.