ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The City of St. Martinville announced it will be shutting off the water citywide at 9 p.m. tonight, Aug. 12, for emergency line repairs.

It was unknown how long the water will be shut off. A boil advisory will follow when the water is turned back on. Residents will need to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one full minute before consuming it.