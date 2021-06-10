St. Martinville revises juvenile curfew starting July 1 due to excessive violence

St. Martin Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin has announced a new juvenile curfew for the city, as approved by the city council, effective July 1.

The new curfew is as follows:

  • Sunday through Thursday: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Martin said he asked the city council to change the curfew due to recent increases in shots-fired calls and nighttime shootings.

“We are attempting to keep kids in the house and off of the streets at night,” said Martin.

Martin listed two exceptions to the curfew:

  • Anyone under the age of 17 that is in transit to or from work, school activities or a family function will be instructed to go home and not be issued a citation for violation of the curfew. 
  • If the juvenile is with a parent or guardian, they are allowed to be out past curfew. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar