St. Martinville revises juvenile curfew starting July 1 due to excessive violence

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin has announced a new juvenile curfew for the city, as approved by the city council, effective July 1.
The new curfew is as follows:
- Sunday through Thursday: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Martin said he asked the city council to change the curfew due to recent increases in shots-fired calls and nighttime shootings.
“We are attempting to keep kids in the house and off of the streets at night,” said Martin.
Martin listed two exceptions to the curfew:
- Anyone under the age of 17 that is in transit to or from work, school activities or a family function will be instructed to go home and not be issued a citation for violation of the curfew.
- If the juvenile is with a parent or guardian, they are allowed to be out past curfew.