St. Martinville revises juvenile curfew starting July 1 due to excessive violence

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin has announced a new juvenile curfew for the city, as approved by the city council, effective July 1.

The new curfew is as follows:

Sunday through Thursday: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Martin said he asked the city council to change the curfew due to recent increases in shots-fired calls and nighttime shootings.

“We are attempting to keep kids in the house and off of the streets at night,” said Martin.

Martin listed two exceptions to the curfew: