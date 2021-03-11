St. Martinville resident faces multiple drug charges

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 60-year-old St. Martinville man faces multiple charges following a search of his vehicle and home.

On Wednesday, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Officer stopped Hubert Wiltz for an alleged traffic violation and reportedly saw him drop suspected marijuana on the ground.

During a search of his vehicle, deputies said they found crack cocaine and over $900 in cash. Wiltz reportedly consented to a further search of his home, authorities said.

Following a search of the residence, deputies reportedly located marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, hydrocodone, amphetamines, Vyvance, ecstasy, Oxycodone, Carisoprodol, Tramadol, Promethazine, drug paraphernalia, along with additional items used for the manufacture and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Wiltz was arrested and charged as follows: