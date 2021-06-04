St. Martinville Principal among Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The finalists for the 2022 Teacher and Principal of the Year awards were announced by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Among the finalist is St. Martinville Principal, Kevin Dugas. The UL graduate has 19 years of experience.

The announcement made at the 2021 Teacher Leader Summit listed 18 finalists from elementary, middle and high school school systems.

A list of the finalists for Teacher and Principal of the Year can be found below:

2022 Teacher of the Year Finalists

Kaitlyn Richard (Beauregard Parish)

Michelle Lewis (Iberville Parish)

Michele Pellissier (Jefferson Parish)

Courtney Martin (Lincoln Parish)

Angela Goodly (Orleans Parish)

Angela Leach (Ouachita Parish)

Ernest Hill (Richland Parish)

Annelise Cassar Tedesco (St. Bernard Parish)

Brittini Matthews (Zachary Community School District)

2022 Principal of the Year Finalists

Jeremy Muse (Ascension Parish)

David Thrash (Bossier Parish)

Marco French (Caddo Parish)

Ronnie Harvey, Jr. (Calcasieu Parish)

Claudette Perkins (East Baton Rouge Parish)

John Hill (Livingston Parish)

Lacey Morel Bueche (Pointe Coupee Parish)

Kevin Dugas (St. Martin Parish)

Karen Robertson (Vernon Parish)

“The announcement of this year’s finalists was made even more special because we were in person and surrounded by a community of passionate educators. You could see the excitement in the eyes of each finalist as their name was called, and they could feel the appreciation of their peers. Congratulations to our finalists and to all of this year’s candidates.” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley

Finalists and semifinalists will be saluted later this summer at the virtual 15th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala.

The winners will be named at a virtual awards ceremony later this year.

For more information about the current and previous Teacher and Principal of the Year honorees, visit the library.