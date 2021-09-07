St. Martinville power outage cancels school Tuesday; Officials are unsure of reason behind blackout

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martinville students woke up ready for the school day Tuesday morning but were notified about school closures just moments before bus routes began.

City officials say the power went out early Tuesday morning, and the reason behind the city’s blackout is unknown.

St. Martin Parish Superintendent Allen Blanchard says he had little information about why the power outage happened or when power would be restored.

Blanchard said canceling school was the safest option.

“We didn’t know how long power would be out,” Blanchard said. “We didn’t know if we could feed the children, and the air conditioners were off.”

Blanchard anticipates the problem will be resolved and school will be back in session Wednesday morning.