St. Martinville Police using unmanned aerial device to track crime

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) The St. Martinville Police Department has eyes in the sky.

Starting Tuesday, Police Chief Rickey Martin said new air drones will be on patrol throughout the city at various times during the day and night in an effort to track crime.

Martin says the drones will be used to close in on suspected criminal activity or crime scenes until a patrol car is on scene.

“We will monitor the location via drone, collect video to be followed up on and shut down the drug and gun activity, “Martin said.

He said the drone pilot has constant radio communication with patrol cars on the ground and can direct them to the exact location of the incident, even using GPS technology to store the location for future reference.

“If you know of possible drug activity, gun activity or a possible drug house or location in which illegal narcotics is being sold, please contact the police department anonymously and give the address and any other information you have,” he said.