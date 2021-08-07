St. Martinville Police: 19-year-old shooting victim succumbs to injuries

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A 19-year-old who was transported from the scene of a shooting dies at local hospital.

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin reports the shooting happened at AM Star Store on East Bridge Street.

Chief Martin states an argument occurred between 19-year-old Kolby Leblanc and 19-year-old Tori Johnson; both from St. Martinville.

According to authorities, Johnson then allegedly shot Leblanc.

Leblanc died at the hospital.

The chief says police are investigating the crime scene.

Sp far, no arrests have been made.