St. Martinville Police: 19-year-old shooting victim succumbs to injuries

St. Martin Parish
Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) A 19-year-old who was transported from the scene of a shooting dies at local hospital.

St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin reports the shooting happened at AM Star Store on East Bridge Street.

Chief Martin states an argument occurred between 19-year-old Kolby Leblanc and 19-year-old Tori Johnson; both from St. Martinville.

According to authorities, Johnson then allegedly shot Leblanc.

Leblanc died at the hospital.

The chief says police are investigating the crime scene.

Sp far, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar