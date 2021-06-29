St. Martinville police expand search for missing man with dementia

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police are expanding their search for a local man last seen June 18 at his home.

Albert Willis Jr. is 71-years-old and has dementia.

His friends and family have not had contact with him since June 18 after he walked away from his home on Knight Street sometime during the day.

On June 19, 2021, he was reported missing.

Police Chief Rickey Martin said they have assistance from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police in locating Mr. Willis.

“We are following up on all leads,” Martin said.

If you see him, contact 911.