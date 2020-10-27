St. Martinville Police arrest twins for Honore St. shooting death

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A pair of twins were arrested and now face murder charges in the Oct. 18 shooting death of Brandon Kerlegan on Honore St. in St. Martinville.

Damontae Gardner and Davontae Gardner — both 20-year-old twins — are both face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated criminal damage to property, according to Police Chief Ricky Martin.

Officers responded to a complaint of shots-fired in the 200 block of Honore St. at around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. Brandon Kerlegan was found shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Martin. A second victim, Bernard Mitchell IV, was grazed in the arm.