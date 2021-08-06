St. Martinville passenger dies from injuries after single-vehicle crash on La. 31

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martinville man who was in a single-vehicle crash on La. 31 on July 31 died from his injuries earlier this morning, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The victim, Deandre L. James, 23, of St. Martinville, was a passenger in the vehicle, according to TFC Thomas Gossen.

The crash happened Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of La. 31 and La. 86. The driver, Stephen T. Boutte, 23, was driving a 2011 Buick Lucerne north on La. 31. For unknown reasons, Boutte drove off the roadway and entered a ditch. The Buick then struck an embankment and a tree, Gossen said.

Neither person in the vehicle was buckled up. Boutte was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Boutte for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.