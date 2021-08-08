St. Martinville mother on the run after police say 3 of her children tested positive for meth

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police say they are looking for the mother of three small children who all tested positive for meth.

According to Chief Rickey Martin, an arrest warrant has been issued for Brittany Degeyter who is the mother of three children all under the age of 10.

Early today, Martin said, Child Protective Services notified police that they were investigating a case of cruelty to a juvenile.

He said on scene they learned that an anonymous caller contacted CPS after allegedly seeing Degeyter smoking meth.

Martin said the caller also told authorities that the kids may have ingested meth in the presence of their mother.

During the investigation, Martin said, hair follicles of the three small children were tested for illicit drugs and that all three of those children tested positive.

He said Degeyter is on the run after fleeing the home before police arrived.

“We have got to find her quick,” Martin said. “These are children we are talking about. Sad.”

Martin is also asking that that if anyone knows someone who may have been to the house recently or had contact with Degeyter, to contact authorities.

The children, he said, are in the custody of child protective services.