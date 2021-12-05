St. Martinville Mayor: “No comment” on city councilman’s arrest at Caesar’s Superdome

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) “No comment,” St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell said Sunday when asked about the arrest of city councilman and mayor-pro tem Craig Prosper.

Instead Mitchell said that she will allow Propser to have his date in court to answer to the charges.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Prosper was arrested just after 11 p.m. December 2 in the 1500 block of Sugar Bowl Drive, the Caesar’s Superdome.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of domestic abuse, simple battery.

According to WVUE TV, a woman told police she had been pushed by Prosper, and that he had “grabbed her with both hands by the neck and squeezed.”

Police did not say if the woman knew Prosper or how the incident unfolded.

Our calls to the city councilman’s office went unanswered.