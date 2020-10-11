St. Martinville man dies in shed fire

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martinville man died last night when his generator caught on fire.

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating the St. Martinville fire, which killed an 86-year old man. Cade Fire Department responded the the fire. Deputies say they found the man’s body in a large shed on his property. Investigators have learned the man had a running generator placed in the shed when it caught fire. They say the man attempted to put out the fire when he was killed.

Generator safety has been emphasized by the Fire Marshall the past week since nine of the deaths attributed to Laura were related to generators.

The following generator safety tips are simple, but effective in saving lives:

• Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports and sheds

• Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open

doors, windows and vents

• Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes

• Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet

• Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators

• Do not use in rain or wet conditions

• Have a fire extinguisher nearby

• Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home