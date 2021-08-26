St. Martinville man arrested on warrant for drug charges, traffic violations, flight from officer

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martinville man was arrested on Thursday afternoon on a warrant for multiple drug charges, traffic violations, and aggravated flight from an officer, according to a press release from the St. Martinville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bernard “Lil B” Mitchell, IV, 20, of St. Martinville, was arrested at a business in the 2500 block of Evangeline Throughway in Lafayette on a warrant for the following charges:

Roadway Laned for Traffic (Misdemeanor)

Turning Movement and Required Signals (Misdemeanor)

Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or Synthetic Cannabinoids (Felony)

Distribution /Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Felony)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses (Felony)

Violations of CDS Law/Drug-Free Zone (Felony)

Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Felony)

Aggravated Flight from an Officer (Felony)

Following his arrest, Mitchell was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and then extradited and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. His bond was set at $300,000.00.