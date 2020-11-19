St. Martinville man arrested on rape and molestation of a juvenile

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A St. Martinville man has been arrested on rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Sheriff Becket Breaux his office received a report of alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile. An investigation into the allegations was initiated and at the culmination of the investigation, a warrant of arrest was obtained for Tyler Dauphinet, 27, St. Martinville, LA.

The suspect is charged with 3rd Degree Rape and Molestation of a Juvenile.

Following his arrest, Dai[jomet was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.

