St. Martinville kids start own business to raise funds for Seacor Power operations

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A trio of cousins decided to start their own little business to help raise and donate money to Gulf Coast Humanitarian Efforts.

Mother of Laila and Liam, Korie Arceneaux, says, “We told them they’re are peoples’ dads, grandfathers, friends that are still missing. They said they would want their family home.”

Meet Laila, Olyvia, and Liam, cousins who together want to help find the missing Seacor Power crewman.

“Last week, I asked her if she could do anything to help families, she said a lemonade stand,” mother of Olyvia, Malorie Maturin continues.

And they did just that, cars rolled up to the stand Saturday morning looking to buy a cup or purchase a sweet treat.

Some showed up just to donate to the cause.

“We wanted to raise money for people on the boat crash a few weeks ago,” adds the young trio of cousins.

With each cup and treat sold, they were able to raise over $1,000 for search operations.

“It makes me feel good that there are still good people in the world. That is what we are trying to show them,” Arceneaux explains.

The cousins and their mothers say yes, the ultimate goal is the money raised and donated but they say they hope this stand inspires others to help out their neighbors in times of need.

“I keep putting myself in these families’ shoes. I can’t imagine what they are going through,” continues Arceneaux.

“If it was our family, we would want to get them back home,” Laila Arceneaux says.