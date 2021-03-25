St. Martinville juvenile arrested on terrorizing charge for death threats

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A 14-year-old white male is behind bars after he allegedly made death threats to a group of people on Wednesday, March 24, according to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux.

The juvenile faces one charge of terrorizing. Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and was subsequently transferred to the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.

“Following an initial investigation into the allegations, deputies obtained a search warrant for the juvenile’s residence,” said Breaux. “Following the execution of the search warrant, Deputies recovered items that were consistent with the allegations.”

The investigation regarding this incident remains ongoing.